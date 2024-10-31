Tegna, Fubo Strike Sports-Minded Multiyear Carriage Deal

TYSONS, Va.—After securing the local broadcast rights for several NHL and NBA teams, Tegna has announced that it has reached a new multiyear agreement with Fubo that will ensure the virtual pay TV provider’s subscribers have access to the stations that air those games.

As a result of the deal, Fubo subscribers now can now access KFAA Dallas, an independent station that will broadcast 70 or more Dallas Mavericks NBA games. KONG Seattle, which will air up to 70 Seattle Kraken hockey games, and KTVD Denver, set to air 20 Denver Nuggets NBA games and 20 Colorado Avalanche NHL games, are expected to launch on Fubo in the coming days.

“We’re thrilled to enhance access for viewers and fans through our partnership with Fubo,” Brad Ramsey, senior VP, media operations, at Tegna, said. “By leveraging Fubo’s innovative platform and our dedication to collaborating with premier NBA and NHL teams in our markets, we’re committed to ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.”