Tegna Appoints Doug Wieder President & GM of KARE in Minneapolis

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has named Doug Wieder president and general manager at KARE, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, effective October 30.

In the new role, Wieder will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

“Doug’s steady, results-driven management style has consistently delivered exceptional results during his tenure at WVEC,” said Larry Delia, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “His invaluable expertise across news, innovation and community engagement are perfectly aligned with KARE’s brand, people and award-winning journalism. We’re excited to have his leadership, team-building skills and community focus at KARE to ensure the station continues to serve the needs of all Minnesotans.”

Wieder joins KARE from Tegna station WVEC, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Va., where he has been president and general manager since 2019. During Wieder’s tenure as general manager, the station grew audience share, digital sales revenue and was honored with 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence in 2020. Wieder ensured the station emphasized community-focused journalism, including gathering police chiefs from the area’s seven largest cities for a televised Town Hall seeking solutions to the growing gun violence epidemic among teenagers in Hampton Roads. The station created the award-winning documentary, “20 and Odd: Africans’ Arrival in 1619” to tell the story of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Hampton. He guided the station’s community response to numerous severe weather events and community engagement efforts, including helping to raise a record $1.8 million for local nonprofits through the Peninsula Community Foundation.

Prior to becoming general manager and since 2012, Wieder was executive news director at WVEC. He joined the station in 2003 as a senior producer for evening newscasts before being promoted to executive producer in 2007. Wieder has participated in the NAB Broadcast Leadership Training Program and the Tegna Executive Leadership Program, an executive development program to prepare next generation leaders at the company. Prior to joining Tegna, Wieder worked as a reporter, anchor and producer at television stations in Richmond, Chattanooga and Macon.

Wieder is a cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. A Georgia native, Wieder is active in several charities and groups including a local food pantry and serves on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads. He is a past president of the Virginias AP Broadcasters group.