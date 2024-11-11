Tegna Appoints Dhanusha Sivajee Chief Experience Officer

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has appointed Dhanusha Sivajee as senior vice president and chief experience officer, effective immediately. Sivajee will serve as a member of the company’s leadership team, reporting to CEO Mike Steib.

“Sivajee will lead the end-to-end journey of local community members across Tegna’s award-winning portfolio of linear, connected TV and digital experiences that reach approximately 100 million people every month,” the company said in its announcement. “In her new role, she will oversee research, communications, brand, performance and life-cycle marketing, plus the development of consumer digital products.”

Sivajee was most recently chief marketing officer for Angi, where she was responsible for the company’s major rebrand into a one-stop shop for homeowners to find, schedule and book local service professionals for all of their home projects. Previously she was CMO for XO Group, now The Knot Worldwide, and prior to that, was CMO for the AOL Brand Group, responsible for driving audience growth for AOL’s portfolio of digital brands. Earlier in her career, Sivajee led cross-platform marketing for Bloomberg Media’s suite of digital products and was director of affiliate and product marketing at HBO, responsible for the go-to-market strategy for HBO On Demand and HBO Go.

“Dhanusha is a mission-centric business leader, who has a proven track record of building beloved brands and driving growth with a customer first mindset,” Steib said. “Her experience in leading high-performing teams and transforming brands and products will be critical as we enter the next era of Tegna.”

Sivajee said: “I believe now more than ever that people are looking to be meaningfully connected to their local communities. I am delighted for the opportunity to further Tegna’s mission to serve the greater good of local neighborhoods and to support the critically important work of our local journalists. From linear television to streaming to mobile, we want to make it easy for our community members to engage with their local news and information, when and how they want it.”

Sivajee has a bachelor’s degree in international management from the University of Manchester and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. She is a member of the board of HNI Corp. She is a founding board member of Digital Diversity Network, a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to fostering diverse leadership and ownership in the digital media and technology sectors.