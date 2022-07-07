Tedial Announces Expanded Business Development Team

MALAGA, Spain—Following the launch of its smartWork Media Integration Platform, Tedial has announced a remodeled Business Development team that will work to expand the company’s businesses with a “partnership centric approach.”

“This is an exciting time of transformation for Tedial and for the whole industry,” says Tedial founder Emilio L. Zapata. “For more than 20 years, we have identified the needs of our customers and provided solutions and services that efficiently and cost-effectively allow companies to meet their operational requirements and business objectives, improve their customer experience, and remain ahead of their competition. With the introduction of smartWork and the formation of our new business development team we are at the forefront of this media evolution providing simplicity, flexibility and greater business agility.”

The new Tedial business development team will be responsible for promoting the complete Tedial portfolio. With a partnership-centric approach, the team will also work closely with key partners who will serve as an extension of the Tedial business development team and will provide the highest level of services and support on a local level, the company said.

The company’s new approach started in the summer of 2021, with the promotion of Manuel Martínez to business development manager. In addition to Martinez, the expanded business development team also includes:

Nick Gold, who has been engaged by Tedial to provide business development services in the US and Canada markets. Gold is a media industry professional with 15-years’ experience at CHESA, a leading US-based system integrator, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Lead Technologist. He is an active participant in numerous industry associations, including SMPTE and AMIA (The Association of Moving Image Archivists) where he has served as chair of its Digital Asset Symposium (DAS) conference since 2017. Gold is the author of numerous published papers on media supply chain technologies and system architecture.

Alexander Jasinski, who will provide business development services in the European market (excluding UK and Iberia). Jasinski is a media industry professional with 22-years’ experience at international enterprises as well as start-ups including Adtoox, Group IMD, and more recently at Vidispine, an Arvato Systems brand.

John Perkins, an independent Optech Media Consultant, has also been engaged by Tedial to provide business development services in the UK market. Perkins is a media industry professional with 22-years’ experience at UK broadcaster ITV and leading broadcast service providers including Technicolor, Ericsson and Red Bee Media.

Gold, Jasinski and Perkins will follow the sales strategy defined by José Luis Montero, who has been promoted to chief sales officer. Montero joined Tedial in 2017 as Regional Sales Director, LATAM. His proven track record in strategic planning and customer development and management led to the swift expansion of his regional responsibilities to include the Middle East and then Iberia. Montero will head up the sales organization worldwide in addition to his current responsibilities.

The business development team will be available to meet with attendees at IBC at Tedial’s stand 10.D30.