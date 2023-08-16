Ted Hand Elected SBE President

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has elected Ted Hand president of the association for 2023, succeeding Andrea Cummins, who served for two terms. Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, ATSC3, DRB, was elected to his first one-year term as president, which will commence on Sept. 28, 2023. Ted is a member of SBE Chapter 45 Charlotte (North Carolina), and an SBE Fellow Member.

"I look forward to working with the officers, board and SBE membership to further the goals of the Society, including the SBE education and mentoring efforts, which are important to me,” Hand said. “I also want to keep the SBE on the forefront of RF spectrum protection."

A member of SBE since 1981, Hand is currently serving his second one-year term as SBE vice president. He served as SBE secretary from 2007 to 2011 and in 2015, and SBE treasurer from 2019 to 2021. He has served on the SBE Board of Directors several times: 2002-2004, 2005-2007, 2013-2015, and in 2018.

Elected to vice president is Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT, of Chapter 90 Southwest FL. Kevin currently serves as SBE treasurer. Kevin has also served as SBE secretary and served one year on the Board of Directors.

Jason Ornellas, CBRE (Chapter 43 Sacramento), was elected treasurer, a position he also held in 2021. He served on the Board of Directors from 2017 to 2021. Geary S. Morrill, CPBE, AMD, CBNE (Chapter 91 Central Michigan), has been elected secretary. Geary has served on the SBE Board of Directors since 2019.

Serving two-year terms on the board of directors, which also begin Sept. 28 are:

Terry Douds, CPBE; Chapter 52 Central Ohio; Lancaster, OH

Brad Humphries, CBT; Chapter 45 Charlotte; Charlotte, NC

Zhulieta Ibisheva, CBTE; Chapter 50 Hawaii; Honolulu, HI

Charles "Ched" Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, CBNE; Chapter 53 South Florida; Deerfield Beach, FL

David Ratener, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle; Kent, WA

Jeff Welton, CBRE; Chester, NS

Ibisheva, Keiler and Ratener were incumbents and were re-elected.

The national board of directors of the SBE is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its more than 4,500 members. Those elected will begin their terms on Sept. 28, 2023, during the SBE Membership Meeting. They will join the other six directors who have another year remaining in their terms:

David Antoine, CBRE, CBNT; Chapter 15 New York City; Bronx, NY

Greg Dahl, CPBE; Chapter 96 Rockford; Rockford, IL

Mark Heller, CPBE; Chapter 80 Fox Valley; Two Rivers, WI

Tom McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle; Missoula, MT

Shane Toven, CPBE, DRB, CBNE; Chapter 43 Sacramento; Antelope, CA

Fred Willard, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNT; Chapter 37 District of Columbia; Washington, DC

Andrea Cummis, CBT (Chapter 15 New York City), becomes the immediate past president.

The newly elected will be sworn in during the SBE Membership Meeting on Sept. 28 during the SBE National Meeting, held in conjunction with the Midwest Broadcast and Multimedia Technology Conference in Columbus, Ohio. The conference is a joint production of the state broadcast associations of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.