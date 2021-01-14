Tech Leadership Series 2021: What You Need to Know

WASHINGTON—As the broadcast and media industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, TV Tech is hosting a week-long series of events in March to discuss how the industry is responding to these changes. We’re calling it “The Tech Leadership Series.”

The virtual 2021 Tech Leadership Series will bring together industry experts with executives and technologists to detail how the industry is transforming, the techniques applied by organizations who are leading from the front and a look at what’s on the horizon.

Here is a glimpse at the events that will be featured during the four-day Tech Leadership Series:

Tech Leadership Summit 2021

As traditional TV businesses undergo radical changes, the Tech Leadership Summit will help executives and technologists develop innovative new tech strategies that will help build new businesses and revenues in 2021 and beyond. The summit will be held on March 23 and 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

Tech Leadership Awards 2021

Now accepting nominations , the Tech Leadership Awards are a celebration of exceptional individuals driving the media tech space forward.

Product of the Year Awards

The Product of the Year Awards will recognize the most innovative new products across six main categories—Facilities, Studios and Services; Production Technologies; TV Infrastructure; Cloud and IP Technologies; OTT and Streaming Technologies; and Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technologies. The nomination window is now open.

TVBEurope Media Tech 360 Summit

This summit, put on by TV Tech's sister publication TVBEurope, will explore the technologies and trends driving change in today’s media industry and evolving for tomorrow. The two-day summit will take place on March 25 and 26 at 9 a.m. ET.

ATSC 3.0 Summit

This inaugural summit will focus on the business of NextGen TV, the TV industry’s next-generation standard. Leading NextGen TV executives will offer their thoughts on the progress and future of the ATSC 3.0 standard.