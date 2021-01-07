Tech Leadership Product of the Year Nominations Window Open

WASHINGTON—In addition to recognizing many of the industry’s leading individuals, the 2021 Tech Leadership Awards will be presenting Product of the Year Awards, for which nominations are now being accepted.

The Tech Leadership Product of the Year Awards will celebrate the best innovations of 2020 across six main categories—Facilities, Studios and Services; Production Technologies; TV Infrastructure; Cloud and IP Technologies; OTT and Streaming Technologies; and Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technologies—as well as 50 subcategories.

All entrants will be part of an omnichannel marketing campaign across TV Tech, MCN and B+C. Winners of the Products of the Year awards, judged by a panel of experts from TV Tech, MCN, B+C and Next|TV, will be featured in the April issue of TV Tech.

Nominations for the Product of the Year Awards will close on Feb. 19. Winners will be announced during the virtual Tech Leadership Summit taking place from March 23-26.