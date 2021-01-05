2021 Tech Leadership Awards Nominations Now Open

WASHINGTON—The 2021 edition of the Tech Leadership Awards, presented by TV Tech, Multichannel News and B+C, are now accepting nominations for the people at the forefront of innovation in the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries. The awards, part of the Technology Leadership Summit, celebrate those at the forefront of innovation.

The Tech Leadership Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led their industries into new directions.

Categories for the Tech Leadership Awards include streaming services, broadcasting, networks, studios, digital companies and those who provide streaming services and video.

Last year’s recipients included Fred Baumgartner and Renard Jenkins.

All nominees will be part of an omnichannel marketing campaign across TV Tech, MCN and B+C, with winners of the Tech Leadership Awards appearing in the April issue of B+C.

Nominations for the Tech Leadership Award are open until Jan. 31. Winners will be announced during the Tech Leadership Summit, taking place virtually this year from March 23-26.