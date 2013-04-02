TC Electronic to Host Audio Loudness Seminars at NAB 2013

RISSKOV, DENMARK -- TC Electronic said it will hold a series of audio loudness sessions in its off-floor room above Central Hall at NAB 2013. Seminars are 30-40 minutes each, and free to attend. Among the speakers are Luiz Fausto of Rede Globo in Brazil, mastering engineer Bob Katz, TC Development manager, Thomas Lund; pro audio evangelist Ed Simeone; vice president of HD sales, Steve Strassberg; and TC Business Manager Thomas Valter.

