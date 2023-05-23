Tanya Black Named Vice President & News Director At CBS Stations’ Baltimore Properties

BALTIMORE—Longtime WJZ-TV news executive Tanya Black has been named vice president and news director at the CBS-owned WJZ-TV station in Baltimore, the CBS News Baltimore streaming channel and CBSBaltimore.com. The announcement was made today by Kathy Hostetter, president and general manager of CBS Baltimore.

The Baltimore area, native who has spent her entire 30-plus-year career with WJZ-TV, will assume her new role immediately.

Most recently, she has served as the station’s director of community impact since January 2022. Prior to that, Black spent 22 years as the managing editor of the WJZ News department. Before that, she was an assignment editor, then was promoted to assignment manager before being named managing editor.

As director of community impact, Black has been responsible for ensuring that CBS News Baltimore’s content benefits the communities served by WJZ-TV and affects changes that make local neighborhoods better places to live. In addition, she has been responsible for cultivating and strengthening the station’s relationships with community groups. Black has established several new local partnerships, including a five-year deal with Baltimore City that has made CBS Baltimore the media sponsor of AFRAM, the nation’s largest African American family music and arts festival. In 2022, the first year of the partnership, more than 400,000 people attended the two-day event.

“Being able to promote someone like Tanya, a consummate professional who for more than three decades has represented everything that’s great about WJZ-TV, is one of the happiest moments in my career,” Hostetter said. “She has an incredible connection with her newsroom colleagues and people from all walks of life here in the town where she was born and raised. We are thrilled for her success and excited to have her leading our newsroom.”

“It is wonderful to see Tanya get this well-deserved promotion and continue her career in the same newsroom where she got her start,” said Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations. “She’s a proven leader when it comes to covering big stories such as the pandemic, presidential inaugurations and, most recently, last week when she oversaw the station’s community town hall addressing the local rise in youth violence.”

Black earned her bachelor’s degree in English and journalism at the University of Maryland.