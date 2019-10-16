TAG Video Systems Names Kevin Joyce Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems has named Kevin Joyce as chief commercial officer for worldwide business operations, the company announced at the 2019 NAB Show New York today in New York City.

Kevin Joyce

Originally, Joyce was retained to define and reposition TAG’s market status as a provider of a software-based IP probing, monitoring and multiviewer solution that runs on COTS hardware. According to TAG CEO Abe Zerbib, Joyce’s contributions during this process led to the company offering him a permanent position.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Kevin move from a consultative role to a full-time position as chief commercial officer,” said Zerbib. “Kevin is a well-respected industry veteran with complete understanding of what the media and broadcast markets need and want to not only survive but thrive.”

Before accepting the position, Joyce founded and operated a consulting company focused on driving growth and increasing enterprise value of tech-based companies. A Harvard Business School graduate, Joyce has held the role of chief commercial officer for Piksel, chief sales & marketing officer for Miranda Technologies and various positions at Eastman Kodak.

Joyce is located in the metropolitan New York area and can be reached at kevin@tagvs.com.