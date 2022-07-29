TAG To Showcase Media Control System, Introduce Bridge Technology For MCS at IBC 2022

TEL AVIS, Israel—TAG Video Systems will make the European introduction of an enhanced version of its Media Control System (MCS) and the worldwide debut of the company’s new Bridge Technology at IBC 2022 , Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, the company said today.

MCS enables media companies and content owners to extract and use their own data to gain deep insights into their operations and plan out game-changing operational and commercial strategies, the company said.

The system enables media companies to ingest once and deliver an optimized version in any size or format to multiple locations, an ability that’s particularly important in multi-studio live production applications, such as sports and news, it said.

“The rich feature set of the MCS puts data into the hands of our customers, where it belongs,” said TAG Zer0 Friction Officer Kevin Joyce. “It unleashes the full power of TAGs probing and monitoring system providing customers with a new level of capability, opening the door for them to achieve significant customization and improved operational performance.”

As an aggregation engine, system manager and orchestrator for data collected by the company’s Multi-Channel Monitoring (MCM) system, MCS exposes every piece of probed and monitored data to third-party analytics and visualization applications, enabling DevOps to use the information for forensic or predictive analysis aimed at improving business enablement. The solution allows media companies to manage the entire monitoring stack from end-to-end in one system, it said.

At IBC, attendees will get the first look at MCS enhanced with TAG’s new Bridge Technology. TAG’s Bridge Technology removes the complexity of routing the same stream to diverse locations. Bridge Technology enables an operator to receive a source once, including video, audio and metadata, and display it directly on any TAG system, anywhere, regardless of input source, size or format, the company said.

Once MCM ingests a stream, TAG Bridge automatically optimizes the sizing, format and delivery protocol to fit the configuration of multiple recipients. Compute resources are reduced, and a minimum amount of network bandwidth is consumed, it said.

“The TAG Bridge can deliver the same signal to numerous systems in diverse locations,” said Joyce. “We wouldn’t want our customers to have to receive the same stream multiple times for multiple facilities. TAG’s Bridge Technology allows the MCS to talk to other MCS’s and transfer that stream in a very efficient way.”

The Bridge Technology also boosts TAG’s Penalty Box capabilities by enabling one to be built from any source and appear on any TAG system, anywhere, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See TAG Video Systems at IBC 2022 Stand 1.C30.