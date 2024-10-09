TAG Makes Major Investment in Expanded R&D Team

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems, a major supplier of software-based IP end-to-end workflow monitoring, deep probing, and real-time visualization, has announced the addition of several new members to the TAG R&D team.

This move reflects TAG’s deep commitment to developing and delivering precise solutions that keep customers ahead of the constantly evolving technology curve, the company reported.

The new R&D team members include a specialist in AI development and an expert in cloud-native applications. Others on the expanded team will focus on enhancing the user experience and ensuring customers optimize their TAG systems.

“TAG Video Systems’ unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and innovation is reflected in the addition of these new team members,” said Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zer0 Friction Officer. “By investing in top talent and expanding our team, we continue to strengthen the services we offer and enhance the customer experience. Please join us in welcoming Noa Pavel, Liad, Ella and Maxim to the TAG family. We look forward to their contributions and their participation in driving success for our customers worldwide.”

The company described the new team members as follows:

Noa Magrisso - AI Developer. Noa Magrisso, a software and information systems engineer, has joined TAG as an AI Developer responsible for broadening the Company’s AI capabilities. Magrisso, formerly an AI Algorithm Engineer at Intel, will ensure TAG’s platform incorporates the most cutting edge AI technology available to maximize customers’ business potential and streamline their operational workflows.

Pavel Rozentsvet - DevOps Engineer. Pavel Rozentsvet has assumed the role of DevOps Engineer at TAG, bringing a significant skill set encompassing specialization in cloud-native applications. Rozenstvet will collaborate with the Research and Development team to optimize processes, enhance efficiency and reduce development timelines. This investment in R&D underscores TAG's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that position customers at the forefront of industry advancements.

Liad Bercovitch - Frontend Software Developer. TAG is ensuring customers experience seamless, intuitive interactions with all elements of the platform by appointing Liad Bercovitch as a Frontend Software Developer. Bercovitch will be focusing on enhancing the user experience of the TAG platform UI, improving the overall customer experience, and ensuring their continued satisfaction.

Ella Maudy and Maxim Rybkin- QA Specialists. Rounding out the enhanced R&D team are Ella Maudy and Maxim Rybkin, TAG’s newest QA Specialists. Maudy and Rybkin are responsible for ensuring each version of TAG's software releases are packed with new features, functionality, provide format support, and work as planned. This meticulous attention to detail guarantees that TAG's customers experience the highest quality and can confidently expect the upgrades to function reliably and correctly.