Synamedia Names Nick Thexton as CTO

LONDON—Nick Thexton has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO) at end-to-end streaming video solution provider Synamedia, the company announced.

Thexton, who previously worked at Cisco as vice president and CTO of the company’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions, NDS, U.L. broadcaster Channel 4 and Thames Television, will be responsible for Synamedia’s video platform engineering, product management and architecture and marketing.

“With his passion for innovation, Nick will instill new levels of creativity into our R&D activity to keep our customers one step ahead in a competitive sector,” said Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO.

Alok Gera, who served as Synamedia’s CTO for the past 18 months, is taking on the role of senior vice president and general manager, North America, where he will focus on market-specific solutions for cable, telco and media customers.

“Having spent years in R&D shaping many of the technologies that make up Synamedia’s portfolio, I have a deep affinity for the offerings and organization. My immediate focus will be an injection of ideas to support operators as they transition to IP broadcasting and develop new business opportunities. New initiatives will help video service providers win more eyeballs and build revenues in the IP era,” said Thexton.