Switzerland's SRF Inks Multiyear Deal with Avid
By George Winslow published
The subscription software agreement for Avid MediaCentral platform and Media Composer editing tools extends a longstanding relationship between the Zurich-based broadcaster and Avid
BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced that Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), the largest electronic media company in Switzerland to cover the German speaking markets, has signed a multiyear deal with Avid.
The deal will allow SRF to upgrade and improve its workflows using the latest versions of the MediaCentral production platform and Media Composer editing solution.
SRF, which has been an Avid customer for more than 15 years, has production operations and teams distributed across their main TV-studios located in Zurich and Basel, the companies reported.
Along with MediaCentral | Production Management, this infrastructure includes Avid NEXIS shared storage, which enables SRF’s production team to share media across the network and collaborate in real time from anywhere, as well as Avid Media Composer | Ultimate editing software. Everything is installed at SRF’s Campus Zurich, with the other studios connecting remotely through the company’s own network infrastructure.
At the core of the new workflow is the openness of MediaCentral, providing native integration with Media Composer, as well as optional integrations with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. The flexibility this provides means SRF will be well placed to readily adapt to its evolving workflow needs, the companies said.
“We produce a huge amount of programming every year, meaning our distributed production teams are constantly under pressure to deliver high-quality content with fast turnaround times,” said Andreas Lattmann, manager of technology management, SRF. “Avid's MediaCentral enables us to do exactly that. Our teams have access to the tools and functionality they need to do their jobs effectively, with scalability and the best possible support should anything go wrong. After so many years of working together, we're excited to take this next step with Avid.”
“Like many broadcasters, SRF has recognized the need for greater flexibility, scalability and remote collaboration in its production workflows, all of which are delivered through the MediaCentral platform,” said Tom Cordiner, chief revenue officer, Avid. “SRF now has access to all key functionality in one unified package, with the ability to quickly allocate resources as required. We're delighted that SRF has chosen to build upon our long-standing relationship and are looking forward to seeing how it continues to evolve.”
More information on the operational advantages of subscription software at www.avid.com/products/mediacentral/mediacentral-subscriptions (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
