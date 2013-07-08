Sweden's state-of-the-art Friends Arena equipped with EVS for live production workflow

Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, has chosen EVS to deliver a reliable and flexible workflow for live multicam production and content management at one of the world’s most modern indoor stadiums. The project was commissioned by the onsite production company, Onside TV Production and implemented by systems integrator, Danmon Svenska. An extensive range of EVS equipment has been deployed throughout Onside’s fully equipped production center, consisting of three control rooms, for the coverage of Swedish football and major music and entertainment events.

EVS has deployed its eight-channel XT3 server with the LSM remote control panel for multicam ingest, live slow motion and highlights editing; IPDirector content production and management suite to handle multicam and multifeeds ingest control, logging, instant review, editing and playlist management, SDI and file-based contribution in multiple formats as well as playout control and online and nearline storage control.

Sports producers and editors at Onside TV Production are also using the IPDirector browsing module IPBrowse to gain easy and quick access to content for repurposing as well as the IPDirector IPClipLogger module to index live incoming feeds and add descriptive metadata to media before it is archived. On top of that, they use Xedio CleanEdit, EVS’ NLE, to create highlights packages with voice-over recordings on the fly. IPLink FCP plug-ins, which provide complete access and search capabilities to all media and metadata within the IPDirector suite, help create a fully integrated workflow throughout the entire production process.

“We needed a comprehensive and flexible set of solutions to produce all the live events at the arena, including all home matches of AIK Football Club, one of Sweden’s top football teams, and for the national football team, as well as any concerts such as Swedish House Mafia,” explained Jan Arvidsson, technical manager at Onside. “Our production center also serves as a master control room for the recording of all live feeds from the other Allsvenskan — The Swedish top-tier football league — matches taking place at different venues. For this reason we chose to use an EVS six-channel XS server to ingest the live feeds and IPDirector to log them and create highlights that we can provide to pay-TV operator C More and all Allsvenskan clubs for their own websites and match-day entertainment.”

EVS systems including IPDirector and LSM remote control panels are also being used for content contribution and delivery through Cisco’s StadiumVision for the 647 LED screens that are installed throughout the Friends Arena to engage fans and enhance the match-day experience. EVS systems are integrated third-party products including ChyronHego and Apple Final Cut Pro 7, for a seamless digital production workflow.