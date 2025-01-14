Survey: More Than Half of Netflix, Disney+, Max Subs Don’t See Advertising

NEW YORK—A major new study from TVB shows that most Netflix, Disney+ and Max subscribers don’t see advertising, while broadcast TV reaches 91% of streamers—including those who subscribe to ad-free platforms.

In more specifically highlighting the enduring importance of broadcast to advertisers, the survey found that 61% of Netflix subscribers, and more than half of Disney+ and Max subs, do not see advertising.

TVB, the trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry, commissioned the research company GfK to conduct its 2024 SVOD study, a 4,000-respondent survey.

The study was designed to explore ad-supported versus ad-free streaming subscriber trends, the viewership of ads on SVOD platforms and whether these streaming subscribers are also watching linear TV.

Key findings from this study showcase the value linear TV continues to deliver for advertisers seeking to reach consumers, the TVB reported. Those key findings include:

TV is the device most used to stream and view content, even for Apple TV+.

86% of the survey’s respondents have at least one SVOD service.

74% of YouTube viewers who see advertising either skip the commercial when available or, if not available, click away from content.

58% of respondents subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, but only 4% subscribe exclusively to the Prime Video service, and not Amazon Prime.

50% of those on Amazon Prime Video’s ad-tier stated that they have Amazon Prime Video mainly because they subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Broadcast assets reach 91% of SVOD viewers. This also applies to those who subscribe without advertising.

Local TV news is the most trusted news source and local TV news websites/apps are the most trusted digital source.