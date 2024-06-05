Survey: Consumer Satisfaction with Streaming Hits Record Levels

The annual American Customer Satisfaction Index of the telecommunications industry in 2024 has found that consumer satisfaction with streaming services hit an all time high while satisfaction with pay TV services and internet providers also grew.

The ACSI Telecommunications Study 2024 found that streaming satisfaction rose by 3% to 79 on a scale of 1 to 100, satisfaction with internet providers rose by 4% to 71 and satisfaction with pay TV services rose by 1% to 70.

The rising satisfaction rates found by the annual ACSI survey provides good news for an industry that has faced high levels of consumers canceling services, price hikes, a crackdown on password sharing, pricing strategies that force consumers into ad-supported tiers and ongoing financial losses.

The researchers said that the results indicate that streaming services are winning the TV battle as more consumers continue to cut the cord. While customer experience scores are generally higher across the board for streaming services compared to subscription TV, programming—and especially the original programming that streaming offers—is a key differentiator.

The only programming area where subscription TV dominates is sports programming.

In addition, it appears that consumers are getting used to life without cable TV as the satisfaction of those who no longer or never had subscription TV service has increased substantially. Despite the rosy outlook for streaming, cost concerns do seem to be forming on the horizon as ad-supported services show a rise in satisfaction.

ACSI results are based on surveys conducted over a 12-month period ending in March 2024.

Other key takeaways include: