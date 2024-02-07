Survey: 36% Plan to Stream the Super Bowl

DENVER, Colo.—The annual Adtaxi Super Bowl Viewership survey highlights both the ongoing shift towards streaming media and the potential impact of Taylor Swift on the game’s audience.

For Super Bowl LXVII, the Adtaxi survey found that audiences will rely heavily on digital services, with more than one third (36%) of those surveyed saying they plan to stream the big game, up from 30% in 2023 and 21% in 2019. For the 2024 game, 20.2% said they would watch it via broadcast TV, 16.1% on a cable TV offering and 10.2% on satellite TV.

“It is not surprising that we continue to see the shift of viewers from traditional sources to streaming options,” said Adtaxi director of research, Murry Woronoff. “From 2023 to 2024, the streaming TV audience share is set to grow by 19%. That is compared to a 27% decline in viewership from year to year for broadcast and cable TV. This data points to a changing TV landscape where streaming services are capturing a larger segment of the traditional television audience. We anticipate this trend to continue for years to come.”

The researchers also noted that the audience for streaming TV (36%) is projected to match the combined viewership figures of broadcast television (20%) and cable TV (16%) Additionally, 10% claim to use a streaming service as a secondary content platform. Overall, 45% of the adult Super Bowl audience incorporates streaming TV services into their overall game-day viewing experience.

The survey reveals evolving viewer interest in the Super Bowl, with 41% of participants expressing peak enthusiasm for the game itself, a modest rise from 38% in the previous year. Interest in the halftime show has seen a more significant increase with 34% of respondents indicating it as their highlight, up from 27% last year.

In terms of social media consumption, the study found that on average, adults consuming the Super Bowl engage with an additional 2.1 media platforms for related content. The survey found that 71% of the adult Super Bowl audience claims they will use additional media platforms beyond their primary consumption method. Among these platforms, social media has emerged as a top choice for users of streaming services. Further pointing to a decrease in reliance, broadcast and cable post high as a secondary source.

The survey also covered Taylor Swift’s impact on football, viewership and sales. Due to the singer-songwriter’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, 45% of respondents claim the courtship has had some level of impact on their interest in the football world. Furthermore, among participants who identify themselves as dedicated fans, the audience reporting an influence on their actions exceeded 70%.

About 29% of those surveyed are more likely to follow professional football, including the Super Bowl, based on Swift’s impact. This figure doubles among her dedicated fans, highlighting a significant link between celebrity relationships and sports engagement.

About one in five (20%) of respondents, and nearly 50% of Swift’s fans, are spurred to engage with sports content due to the singer-player relationship. Again looking at dedicated fans, they are almost three times more inclined to buy sports merchandise and twice as likely to support football-related charities.

“These findings reveal that influencers have a particularly strong impact on individuals who are already invested in their content or the related niche. As marketers, it is more important than ever to be aware of top trends and capitalize on them in advertising,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi. “It is equally as important to note where and how people are consuming content, as streaming services and social platforms grow in popularity.”