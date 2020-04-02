Sugawara Tapped as Media Links CEO

KAWASAKI, Japan—Tsukasa Sugawara is moving up from his previous position of CTO of Media Links to replace John Dale III as the company’s new CEO, effective April 1.

Sugawara had served as Media Links’ CTO since June 2014. As CEO he will be tasked with leading the media over IP transport technology manufacturer toward its “next-generation charge into 100G and beyond media over IP, service broadcasters and service providers across the globe,” the announcement read.

“As requirements of accelerated IP workflows and bandwidth demands increase, we are poised to address the business challenges this brings and deliver the IP transport solutions our customers need,” said Sugawara.

Dale will remain with Media Links in the position of chief marketing officer. As CMO, he will focus on global business development to advance Media Links presence in the broadcast market and create new opportunities in other vertical markets. Dale also remains a board member of Media Links.