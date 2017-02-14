Sturdy Corporation Fully Acquires AAdynTech

WILMINGTON, N.C.—Sturdy Corporation and AAdyn Techology’s previous partnership has now evolved, as Sturdy Corporation has announced it has acquired all assets of AAdynTech.

AAdynTech is a producer of LED light fixtures. The press release announcing Sturdy Corporation’s acquisition relays that the company has been a partner with AAdynTech since the beginning, providing design, development, testing and manufacturing aid.

Sturdy Corporation’s acquisition comes on the heels of Frank Gallagher, managing director of AAdynTech, announcing his retirement.

Sturdy Corporation is a supplier of mechanical, electrical, lighting, electronic and software products.