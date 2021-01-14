Streamland Media Purchasing Technicolor Post Business

LOS ANGELES—Streamland Media and Technicolor have come to an agreement that would see the Technicolor Post business transfer to Streamland. The acquisition is still subject to closing conditions.

Streamland Media, formerly Picture Head Holdings LLC, is located in Los Angeles and operates through integrated business units around the world that focus on post-production work that includes picture, sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Technicolor Post would join a roster that already includes Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Ghost VFX, Picture Head, The Farm Group and Finalé Post.

Technicolor Post will merge into Streamland’s existing portfolio, but will continue its services to clients in the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. All Technicolor Post employees are also expected to be part of the transition.

“The strategic sale of Technicolor Post is part of our long-term vision for Technicolor Production Services to focus on VFX and animation for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry, which provide the maximum value to our clients,” said Richard Moat, CEO of Technicolor.

“We are thrilled to have the extraordinary caliber of Technicolor Post artists join us,” added Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. “Adding Technicolor Post’s technologies and worldwide locations to Streamland will allow us to partner with all of our clients to an even greater degree. I am excited for what’s ahead.”

The acquisition is backed by Trive Capital and Five Crown Capitals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.