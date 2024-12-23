Streamer Carnegie Hall+ Features Holiday Programming and Music

NEW YORK—Carnegie Hall’s video-streaming channel, Carnegie Hall+, said it will celebrate the holiday season by offering a wide selection of holiday-themed operas, ballets, concerts and films.

“Carnegie Hall+ opens a window to viewers to some of the world’s most thrilling artists and arts venues, representing the best in performing arts programming” Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s executive and artistic director, said.

Carnegie Hall+ costs $7.99 per month. It is currently available as an add-on subscription channel on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox Communications, Dish, Sling TV and Astound Broadband.

The streaming service described the featured programming as follows:

"Silent Night: A Song for the World", a heartwarming documentary, now streaming exclusively on Carnegie Hall+. Hosted by Hugh Bonneville and directed by Hannes M. Schalle, this captivating film celebrates the creation and enduring legacy of “Silent Night,” one of the world’s most cherished Christmas carols. Featuring brand new performances and intimate reflections from renowned artists including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, David Foster, Josh Groban, Rolando Villazón and the Vienna Boys Choir, amon others, the documentary explores the global impact of the song, as it is performed in renditions in multiple languages, as well as its profound cultural significance.

Four distinct productions of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” illustrating the beloved ballet’s versatility and enduring appeal for adults and children alike. The splendid Vienna State Ballet revives the brilliant 1967 choreography of Rudolf Nureyev, a favorite among European ensembles because of its technically demanding footwork and balances. Also featured is Dresden’s Semperoper-Ballett, with staging by Aaron S. Watkin and choreography by Watkin and Jason Beechey in a production that draws inspiration from the picturesque landmarks of Dresden; and a concert performance conducted by Semyon Bychkov with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Children of the National Children’s Choir and The National Boys Choir, putting Tchaikovsky’s vivid musical score at the forefront. At its premiere in 1892, Tchaikovsky presented The Nutcracker alongside his opera, Iolanta. In a fourth Carnegie Hall+ presentation, Omer Meir Wellber leads an imaginative production staged by the Volksoper and Vienna State Ballet that weaves these two works together into an enchanting whole.

A staged production of Handel’s magnificent oratorio, “Messiah,” performed in the historic Baroque gardens of South Bohemia’s Český Krumlov Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Czech Republic. Staged by Tomáš Ondřej Pilař, the production includes a hundred and fifty chorus singers dressed in replicas of baroque costumes, conducted by David Svec and featuring soloists Markéta Klaudová, Markéta Cukrová, Marek Žihla, and Roman Hoza. Complementing this, Carnegie Hall+ is also thrilled to present “Der Messias,” experimental theater director Robert Wilson’s spectacular staging of Handel’s Messiah utilizing Mozart’s seldom-heard arrangement of the landmark work. The production features the period-instrument ensemble Les Musiciens du Louvre, Philharmonia Chor Wien, and soloists Alexis Fousekis, Elena Tsallagova, Wiebke Lehmkuhl, Richard Crof, and José Coca Loza.

“Christmas in Vienna at St Stephen’s Cathedral,” in which the Vienna Symphony, Vienna Boys’ Choir and selected soloists, led by French conductor Fabien Gabel, perform festive works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Handel, Berlioz, and more, all in the awe-inspiring setting of Vienna’s St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

“Sting: A Winter Night,” offering songs and carols that capture the reflective spirit of winter and the holiday season, presented in the majestic, 1,000-year-old Durham Cathedral, located in the North of England near where rock star Sting grew up.

“The Christmas Tree Concert,” with Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim performing a festive 2017 program for four-hands piano featuring Liszt’s rarely-heard suite of Christmas carol arrangements and delightful French works: Bizet’s “Jeux d’enfants” and Ravel’s “Ma mère l’Oye.”

“Puccini’s La bohème,” filmed in July at the Arena di Verona, staged by Alfonso Signorini and featuring soloists Juliana Grigoryan (Mimì) and Vittorio Grigolo (Rodolfo). Set in Paris on Christmas Eve, this classic opera has become a favorite holiday tradition for music lovers each year.