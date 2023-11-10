Carnegie Hall+ Launches On Prime Video Channels

NEW YORK—Carnegie Hall has announced that Carnegie Hall+, its performing arts streaming service, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Carnegie Hall+ is a premium subscription channel featuring concerts, operas, dance, films, family programs, and more for on-demand viewing on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound.

Curated by Carnegie Hall from an array of new and historic presentations, Carnegie Hall+ offers front-row access to exceptional performances from the world’s most renowned stages.

"We are very excited to be amplifying the reach of Carnegie Hall+ and making the channel's remarkable programming available to more and more people across the country," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's executive and artistic director. "Carnegie Hall+ represents the best in performing arts programming, featuring both new and historic presentations and showcasing many of the finest artists from around the world, all at an affordable price. When watching the channel, subscribers can journey to the Salzburg Festival in Austria, the BBC Proms in London, or watch the Vienna Philharmonic perform in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, plus much more. Hundreds of hours of programming have been specially curated with all arts lovers—from casual viewers to aficionados—in mind."