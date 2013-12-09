Steve Harvey to Be Inducted into NAB Radio Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON— Steve Harvey, national radio personality, television host and author, will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon, held Tuesday, April 8 in Las Vegas and sponsored by ASCAP.



Harvey began his career in the mid-1980s as a stand-up comedian. The long-time host of “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” has held positions acting, hosting, writing and producing for television and film. Currently, Harvey hosts the syndicated “The Steve Harvey Morning Show;” the syndicated game show “Family Feud;” and TV talk show “Steve Harvey.” Harvey renewed deals in January 2013 for his daytime talk and radio shows.



“The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” which has been syndicated by Premiere Networks since 2005, currently airs on 70 radio stations, reaching more than 6 million weekly listeners. It is also available on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app.



Previous NAB Radio Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees include Dave Ramsey, Bob Uecker, Gerry House, Ron Chapman, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Larry Lujack, Rick Dees and Dick Purtan.