Steve Forbes to Speak at NRB 2015

MANASSAS, VA.—Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a frequent panelist on Forbes on Fox, is scheduled to speak at the by-invitation-only Media Leadership Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, during the NRB 2015 International Christian Media Convention in Nashville.



“Steve Forbes’ keen business sense and hunger for knowledge make him one of America’s most highly successful entrepreneurs and authors,” noted NRB President and CEO Dr. Jerry A. Johnson. “We are honored to welcome Steve Forbes to NRB15.”



Forbes entered the new media arena in 1996 with the launch of Forbes.com. According to comScore, Forbes.com reached 27 million unique visitors worldwide through March 2014. Other Forbes websites include RealClearPolitics.com, RealClearMarkets.com, RealClearSports.com, and RealClearWorld.com.



The company’s flagship publication, Forbes, is the nation’s leading business magazine, with a circulation of more than 900,000. Forbes and its international editions reaches a worldwide audience of more than 5 million readers.



Forbes writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corp. to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate.