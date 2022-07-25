Stephen Clare Joins Sinclair as VP Of Finance

BALTIMORE—Stephen Clare has been named vice president of finance for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the station group said today.

Clare assumes the role after serving in executive financial leadership positions at Media General, LIN Media and as an M&A consultant. Clare’s resume also includes eight years with Sinclair as the company’s assistant controller of operations and assistant controller of radio, it said.

Stephen Clare (Image credit: Sinclair)

A graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree, Clare regularly volunteers with Mobile Loaves & Fishes/Community First, an organization working to end homelessness in Texas.

“I am excited to return to the television industry where I have spent most of my career, coming full circle and bringing my finance experience back to Sinclair, one of the top media companies,” he said. “I look forward to working and reuniting with the Sinclair team.”