Starz Upgrades Interra Systems’ AI/ML-Based Captions Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has announced that its long-time customer Starz has upgraded its caption generation and quality control workflows to the latest version of the Interra’s BATON Captions solution.

Starz made the move as part of an effort to streamline its English-to-Spanish captioning process. The newest version of BATON Captions has enhanced caption quality and helped the network detect and correct shift and drift errors more efficiently, the two companies said.

“Interra Systems’ BATON Captions has been instrumental in streamlining our captioning workflow,” Dan Stowell, director of programming operations at Starz, said. “BATON Caption's speech-to-text feature significantly reduces the time and effort required for creating accurate captions, which helps us meet the growing demand for multi-language content.”

BATON Captions uses cutting-edge machine language (ML) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology, allowing Starz to address caption-related requirements such as generation, postproduction editing and content localization. Harnessing the power of ML and ASR, BATON Captions ensures precise captioning every time. The automated solution includes a user-friendly web-based player and advanced reporting, with feedback on caption quality and more, Interra reported.

"For the past two years, we've proudly collaborated with Starz, delivering an innovative captioning solution that supports their global content strategy," said Ashish Basu, executive vice president of global sales and business development at Interra Systems. "Our BATON Captions solution, powered by machine learning and ASR technology, ensures high-quality captions and seamless audio compliance for Starz."

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at interrasystems.com.