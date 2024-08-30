Interra Systems to Show Latest Innovations to ORION Monitoring Suite at IBC2024

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has announced significant updates to its ORION content monitoring suite, which provides comprehensive monitoring of linear/IP and live/VOD streaming content. The latest enhancements, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of media companies, with a particular focus on improving the quality of OTT streaming, will be shown at IBC 2024.

"Our passion for video quality, innovation, and responsiveness to industry needs drives us to continuously enhance the ORION family," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president, product management at Interra Systems. "We have consistently improved the ORION monitoring platform by adding features and intelligence to ensure better monitoring status and provide root cause analysis for faster troubleshooting, and proactive measures that minimize quality-related issues. We're excited to show our customers at IBC2024 how these latest enhancements not only meet the evolving requirements of OTT content delivery but also set new standards for monitoring efficiency and reliability."

Interra reported that ORION now offers comprehensive support for the IPv6 protocol, ensuring robust and future-proof monitoring capabilities.

Another standout feature is the ORION suite's smart framework that has been developed for efficient root-cause analysis, allowing faster identification and resolution of issues to ensure uninterrupted streaming quality.

Additionally, the company said, ORION now includes end-to-end ad insertion monitoring, including a comparison of externally supplied ad scheduling information with dynamic ad insertion (DAI) markers received in the content and alerts for DAI marker propagation issues in the media workflow. The latest version of ORION also features the industry's first all-frame decoding and deep-dive analysis for high-priority channels.

ORION provides automated alerting and quality status reports for group-level KPIs, enabling valuable insights into overall performance. This feature allows media companies to maintain the highest standards of content delivery. Additional enhancements to ORION include support for Docker-based installations to simplify deployment and management. The product suite also offers checks for low latency affecting the viewer experience, along with improved combinational checks for detection of freeze/black with or without audio silence.

Interra explained that these updates significantly elevate the ORION Suite's monitoring capabilities. They are designed to help streaming service providers deliver a consistently high-quality user experience, which is critical in today's ultra-competitive video streaming landscape where quality is a key differentiator for success and viewer retention. ORION provides industry-leading monitoring density and is capable of managing both small and large numbers of streams. This is complemented by a flexible pay-as-you-go licensing model, offering media companies the adaptability they need to scale their operations efficiently. ORION's unparalleled reliability and advanced feature set makes it the go-to solution for major broadcasters and media companies worldwide.

Interra Systems will demonstrate the latest evolution of its ORION product suite at IBC2024 at stand 7.C11, Sept. 13-16, in Amsterdam.