Starchive, Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage Announce Collaboration

AMSTERDAM—AI-driven digital asset management system (DAM) Starchive announced at IBC 2024 a collaboration with Seagate that fully integrates its toolset with Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage.

Starchive’s DAM tools will enable Seagate customers in the media, music, sports and entertainment industries to discover, preserve, transform and monetize their digital media assets, the company said.

The combined solution will allow Starchive to provide the same level of functionality it provides content creators at scale to meet the demanding needs of modern media companies and brands through Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage, while redefining the level of functionality for Seagate’s M&E customers, it said.

“Combining Starchive’s advanced metadata approach and encoding capabilities with Seagate is Object Storage 2.0, a logical evolution that includes enhanced management, enriched search and access control layers, making it easier than ever to understand and utilize your stored content,” said Peter Agelasto, co-founder at Starchive.

“Collaborating with Seagate allows us to innovate with a world leader to further enhance our users' experience by providing seamless access to their content and enabling new ways to manage and monetize their archives."

Key highlights of the integration include:

AI Integration and Flexibility—Starchive will allow the new combined platform to integrate seamlessly with any AI solution, such as AWS Object Rekognition.

Enriched Object Search—Starchive’s advanced metadata capabilities make objects easier to find, group and share inside Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage.

Fully Mobile Capabilities—Emphasizing mobility, the combined platform allows users to interact with their content from anywhere at any time via mobile devices.

Preview and Streaming Capabilities—High-quality content previews and low-latency streaming are now within reach, allowing users to view hi-fidelity previews while retaining the original source files intact.

Visualization and User Experience—Advanced visualization tools make it easy to view, search, organize and manage large volumes of data.

"Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage is committed to delivering the best solutions available, and our collaboration with Starchive allows us to provide more powerful tools for media and entertainment as we want a tailored solution for our vertical clients,” said Melyssa Banda, vice president of enterprise systems and solutions at Seagate. “Together, we are shaping the future of content management, providing powerful tools that allow our clients to unlock the full potential of their assets.”

See Seagate in the IBC AI Tech Zone in Hall 14 (14.AIA01) and Seagate and Starchive at Stand 6.MS1.