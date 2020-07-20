SpotX to Collab With SpringServe on Advanced Video Advertising

NEW YORK—Global video advertising platform SpotX is making a strategic investment in SpringServe, an ad serving platform for OTT and CTV, that will enable the two sides to work together on providing advanced video advertising capabilities while also connecting platform customers to the advertiser ecosystem.

SpringServe, offers ad serving, optimization and automation solutions across devices. With the SpringServe platform, publishers and content owners can manage multiple aspects of video advertising and have access to tools like inventory routing, customized ad experiences and advanced podding logic.

SpotX, meanwhile, has relationships with media owners across the OTT ecosystem through their programmatic technology, and reaches four out of five ad-supported CTV viewers in the U.S., the company says.

Together, the two companies will collaborate on a roadmap of product features, including things like joint customers state-of-the-art ad serving, inventory management and programmatic capabilities with the goal of media owners having more control over their video advertising business.

Specifically, the SpotX investment will be used to bolster product and engineering efforts as well as for research and development, with a focus on building the next generation of CTV serving tools, SpotX says.