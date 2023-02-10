SportsGrid Network Launches FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee

NEW YORK—SportsGrid has signed a global distribution agreement with Amazon to launch their SportsGrid FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.

SportsGrid Network targets the global sports wagering audience with live programming providing real-time coverage of pre-game and in-game sports betting odds and related data.

SportsGrid Network has joined more than 200 free linear channels on Freevee in the U.S. and France and is live within the Prime Video app.

"It is an exciting day for the SportsGrid executive team to partner with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video services offering their millions of users access to the best destination source for sports betting news, real-time data, and expert commentary. We look forward to the Amazon partnership to innovate and develop new tools to engage and redefine the sports viewers betting experience," said Louis Maione, President and Co-Founder of SportsGrid.