SportsGrid Network Launches FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee
The global distribution agreement with Amazon makes the SportsGrid FAST channel available on Freevee and Prime Video platforms
NEW YORK—SportsGrid has signed a global distribution agreement with Amazon to launch their SportsGrid FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.
SportsGrid Network targets the global sports wagering audience with live programming providing real-time coverage of pre-game and in-game sports betting odds and related data.
SportsGrid Network has joined more than 200 free linear channels on Freevee in the U.S. and France and is live within the Prime Video app.
"It is an exciting day for the SportsGrid executive team to partner with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video services offering their millions of users access to the best destination source for sports betting news, real-time data, and expert commentary. We look forward to the Amazon partnership to innovate and develop new tools to engage and redefine the sports viewers betting experience," said Louis Maione, President and Co-Founder of SportsGrid.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.