Spectrum Reach Announces 5th Anniversary of Pay It Forward Initiative

NEW YORK—Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its nationwide small business initiative Pay It Forward that provides small businesses with free advertising.

With this year’s program, Spectrum Reach will invest more than $3.8 million in free TV advertising for 255 eligible small businesses. The company reported that over the past five years, it has invested more than $50 million.

Small business owners interested in participating in this year’s program can apply at www.spectrumreachpayitforward.com .

“Helping small businesses connect with their customers is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael Guth, senior vice president of marketing for Spectrum Reach. “As we launch the fifth year of Pay It Forward, we are as dedicated as ever to providing even more local entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to succeed. By investing in their growth, we are not only helping small businesses flourish but also making the communities they support stronger.”

Each local entrepreneur selected to participate in Pay It Forward will receive a free advertising campaign worth up to $15,000, including live and streaming TV, a custom-produced 30-second commercial, expert marketing consultation services and mentoring and educational resources.

Additionally, Pay It Forward participants will be invited to take advantage of Spectrum Reach-sponsored marketing events held throughout the country. These include events with local chambers of commerce, webinars and networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs and with various partners, division reported.

Since launching Pay It Forward in 2021, Spectrum Reach has invested over $50 million in advertising and resources to help more than 2,250 small businesses across 40 markets. The program has helped boost exposure and revenue for a wide variety of small businesses, from coffee shops, childcare facilities and bakeries to law firms, neighborhood pharmacies and barbecue joints. More than half of the businesses that participated in Pay It Forward as first-time TV advertisers have continued to use television advertising, based on the success of their initial free campaign, Spectrum reported.

Spectrum also provided statements from several of the program’s participants.

“Our Pay It Forward grant played a key role in helping us get more senior and disabled adults out of the house and back to living life,” said Patricia McCreary, founder and CEO of Margaret’s Place Adult Recreation and Wellness Center, an adult day care and recreation facility in Kansas City, Mo. “Not only did our free commercial help increase our revenue, but we saw a 35% increase in adult participants for our program, helping spread the word about Margaret’s Place and all the love we have to offer our community.”

Michelle Cadore, owner of DA SPOT NYC, a boutique and creative hub that provides space for designers and small businesses, said her Pay It Forward ad campaign had a tangible impact on boosting DA SPOT NYC’s brand recognition in Brooklyn, NY, where her business is located.

“Through Pay It Forward, Spectrum Reach gave us an incredible platform to expand our audience with a heavily concentrated seven-week TV advertising campaign during the holiday season – our most crucial time of year,” Cadore said. “The commercial aired across major networks, significantly increasing our visibility and credibility. As a result, we saw a 91% increase in sales from December 2023 to December 2024, making it our strongest December in five years. Customers walked in excited, saying they discovered us through the ad.”

Spectrum also highlighted some of the partners who have contributed to Pay It Forward’s success nationally.

One of them is Vera Jean Media, a social media company focused on empowering brands to amplify their digital presence with creative, strategic storytelling. Last year, Vera Jean Media helped Pay It Forward participants expand their social media presence.

“Vera Jean Media is proud to partner with Spectrum Reach’s Pay It Forward program, an initiative that has provided invaluable support to small businesses looking to scale,” said Jourdan Guyton, founder, and CEO of Vera Jean Media. “Throughout our partnership, we’ve seen firsthand how access to strategic marketing and business resources can be a game-changer for entrepreneurs. This year, we’re excited to expand our impact by helping even more businesses share their stories, reach new audiences, and increase their revenue as they take the next step in their growth journey.”

Another partner is World Wide Technology, a St. Louis-based global technology solutions provider whose ongoing sponsorship of Pay It Forward helped provide grants for up to 16 St. Louis-area small businesses to participate in the program in 2024. The company has continued its sponsorship for 2025 and will host events, training and networking opportunities for small businesses at its St. Louis campus.

“Our collaboration with Spectrum Reach highlights our investments in the communities we serve and brings to life our core values,” said Javon Coleman, Diverse Services Leader at WWT. “The Pay it Forward initiative directly aligns with our organization’s commitment to supporting these communities.”