Spectrum News Expands Into South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C.—Spectrum News has expanded its footprint with the launch of Spectrum News South Carolina. The channel features local headlines at the top and bottom of every hour and hyperlocal weather forecasts every 10 minutes on the 1s.

The new channel can be accessed by customers of Charter Communications’ Spectrum TV on channel 1 of its cable systems and via the Spectrum News App for mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

Spectrum News South Carolina will serve the entire state with a focus on Greenville, Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach, Charter said. The linear network features reporting from the network’s journalists in South Carolina and relevant stories from across the country, Spectrum said.

“Having grown up in the Carolinas, I know Spectrum News’ community-focused and impactful storytelling will resonate with South Carolinians,” Caroline Imler, senior news director, Spectrum News, said. “Our goal is to provide residents across the state with the trustworthy, in-depth reporting they deserve. This launch is not just about expanding our reach; it’s about fostering a deeper connection with our viewers and telling the stories that matter most to them.”

Imler will oversee Spectrum News South Carolina, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the role, including six years as a leader at various Spectrum News networks around the country and as news director at WBTW Florence-Myrtle Beach from 2000 to 2002.

In announcing the launch, Charter said that among Spectrum customers, Spectrum News consistently outperforms the major cable and broadcast news networks. Spectrum News networks averaged 2 million daily viewing households in 2023 across its linear and digital platforms spanning California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

Spectrum News South Carolina is also part of an ongoing expansion effort that included the launches of several local linear TV news networks and a national streaming news network, Spectrum News+.

Spectrum News has also introduced a mobile news app with more than 4 million downloads; debuted three digital local news operations; and launched its local connected-TV news app on Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.








