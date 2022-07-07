Primary Coverage Boosts Spectrum News' Audiences
Local primary elections and political coverage in June drove 2.4 million daily households to Spectrum News’ linear and digital platforms
STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum News is reporting that politics and primary elections boosted the audiences of its local cable news channels and digital platforms in June 2022 to more than 2.4 million daily viewing households throughout its 12-state footprint.
In Spectrum News’ Nielsen-rated markets, Spectrum News 1 in Charlotte recorded a 16.4% month-over-month increase in viewership, outpacing the local broadcast networks, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
Columbus (12.5%) and Cleveland (12.1%) also recorded month-over-month ratings growth, with higher increases in viewership than local broadcast stations ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, Spectrum News reported.
The audience data comes at a time when broadcasters and news outlets are expecting record political advertising (opens in new tab) and various outlets are fighting to get a larger share of the political ad pie.
Other viewership highlights for June include:
- On June 28, Spectrum News NY1’s live Primary Election Night coverage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST recorded significant increases in Nielsen viewership, more than 95% above the previous 30-day average. During the four-hour live coverage, NY1 ranked higher in viewership than ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as CNN and Fox News.
- In New York State, Spectrum News’ live Republican Gubernatorial Primary debate between Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Rob Astorino on June 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST, recorded viewership increases for Spectrum News 1 Upstate New York networks (22%) and Spectrum News NY1 (14%) as compared to the previous 30-day averages.
- In Los Angeles, Spectrum News 1’s live California Primary Election Night coverage on June 7 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PST, drove an increase in viewership of 11%. During the live coverage, Spectrum News 1 recorded higher viewership than local broadcast stations ABC, CBS, CW and FOX, as well as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
- In Wisconsin, Spectrum News 1’s full-day viewership on June 15 during inclement weather recorded an increase of 39% above the average, and was more than eight times higher than The Weather Channel. The Spectrum News App in Wisconsin recorded the most traffic to the app since launch, with more than 2,500 users visiting that day.
- On June 9, Spectrum News’ network-wide live coverage of the U.S. House Select Committee’s January 6th attack hearings from 8 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. EST recorded an average increase in viewership of 19% across all markets, averaging higher viewership than CBS, FOX, NBC and CNN.
- On June 24, Spectrum News’ network-wide live coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST averaged 77% more viewership across Spectrum News’ 12-state footprint than ABC, Fox, and NBC, as well as CNN and MSNBC.
