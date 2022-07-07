Primary Coverage Boosts Spectrum News' Audiences

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum News is reporting that politics and primary elections boosted the audiences of its local cable news channels and digital platforms in June 2022 to more than 2.4 million daily viewing households throughout its 12-state footprint.

In Spectrum News’ Nielsen-rated markets, Spectrum News 1 in Charlotte recorded a 16.4% month-over-month increase in viewership, outpacing the local broadcast networks, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Columbus (12.5%) and Cleveland (12.1%) also recorded month-over-month ratings growth, with higher increases in viewership than local broadcast stations ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, Spectrum News reported.

The audience data comes at a time when broadcasters and news outlets are expecting record political advertising (opens in new tab) and various outlets are fighting to get a larger share of the political ad pie.

Other viewership highlights for June include: