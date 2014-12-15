Sound Devices Promotes Ed Capp to Vice President of Sales

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Sound Devices announced that Ed Capp has been named vice president of Sales. In his new role, Capp will oversee and manage the Sound Devices global sales team.



During his tenure with Sound Devices, Capp has been instrumental in expanding the company’s global reach. In addition to developing the important Southern California markets in the U.S., he has played a critical role in cultivating Sound Devices’ presence in Asia.Capp has worked to expand the company’s global sales network and develop the right sales channels, and was tasked with working more closely on the company’s overall sales management strategy and customer service.



Prior to Sound Devices, Capp held several positions in a range of AV-related industries, including large corporate AV meetings or events and sound mixing for broadcast and live events. He also served as the U.S. regional sales manager for Shure. Capp holds a communications degree from Emerson College in Boston, MA.