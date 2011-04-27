Sorenson Media CEO named to Obama administration cloud-computing commission

Peter Csathy, CEO of Sorenson Media, has been named to TechAmerica Foundation’s Commission on the Leadership Opportunity in U.S. Deployment of the Cloud (CLOUD2), formed to help direct the Obama administration as it adopts and deploys cloud-computing technologies, the company announced at the 2011 NAB Show.

Csathy, a 20-year veteran in digital media, joins a group of 70 other experts from academia and the technology industry, including executives from HP, Xerox and salesforce.com, for a three-month operation to provide recommendations that will guide the administration in optimizing the use of cloud computing across government.

Sorenson Media has played an important role in the development of online video encoding and delivery for more than a decade, creating foundational video technologies for Apple QuickTime, Macromedia (now Adobe) Flash and YouTube. Sorenson Media recently launched Sorenson Squeeze Server, a cloud-based version of its video encoding application.

Joining Csathy as a deputy commissioner on CLOUD2 is David Dudas, vice president of video solutions at Sorenson Media.