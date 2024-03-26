Sony Pictures Expands its FAST Business

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has announced plans to launch its portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+.

With 54 channels across Europe, Sony One will be one of the largest portfolios of FAST channels to be deployed when it debuts in April, the companies said.

"Sony Pictures recognizes the potential of the free ad-supported television space to engage new viewers globally with our extensive feature film and TV series catalog spanning 100 years. Our entry into the FAST space in Europe reflects our dedication to making premium content accessible to audiences on new and important distribution channels," Pete Wood, senior vice president of digital sales, distribution, SPE.

Sony One’s channels will be curated and programmed for local markets in different territories, with content being broadcast primarily in each region’s native language. Territories at launch include the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Channels include:

Sony One Comedy TV: Laugh-out-loud comedy series including Seinfeld, The Nanny and The Goldbergs offering a laid-back, light-hearted viewing experience to share with family and friends.

Sony One Thriller TV: Action-packed, high-thrill series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified that keep diverse audiences on the edge of their seats, with a focus on crime procedurals and exhilarating adventures.

Sony One Faves: Timeless classics and fan favorites including Bewitched, Community and Dawson’s Creek that evoke nostalgia across generations.

Sony One Comedy HITS: Classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes and characters such as Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire and Easy A, that embody pop-culture across the decades; perfect for laughs around the clock.

Sony One Action HITS: Dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and the Men in Black and Zombieland franchises, that provide a non-stop thrill ride.

Sony One Shark Tank: One of the most successful reality shows in the world, aspiring entrepreneurs

pitch their business ideas to moguls, known as the “Sharks,” in hopes of landing investment funds in this U.S. adaptation of the British and Japanese reality hit Dragons' Den.

Sony One Dragons’ Den: The juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds.

Sony One Blacklist: Dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series following a most-wanted fugitive who works with a rookie FBI profiler to take down criminals and terrorists.

In addition to Sony One, SPE’s FAST offerings include Sony KAL Hindi, its Hindi destination in the US and Canada, and its portfolio of Spanish-language FAST channels for the U.S. Hispanic audience; and FAST channels in Mexico and Brazil.