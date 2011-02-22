Sony, MIPTV Partner in 3D Venture



MIPTV has announced that it’s entered into a partnership with Sony Corp. for developing and facilitating business contacts between the producers of 3DTV content and distribution channels for their products.



3D content producers are being invited to screen their programs for acquisition executives from 3net, the 3DTV joint venture that is backed by Sony, Discovery Communications, IMAX Corp. and other leading 3D content buyers.



The organization will also be hosting a “3DTV Broadcast Content Experience” pavilion at its April 4-7 MIPTV 2011 event in Cannes, France, and will also feature a series of conferences on April 6 that will cover all aspects of the 3D business. These conferences are intended for producers, broadcasters, hardware providers, as well as digital and mobile operators.



More information is available at MIPTV’s website.



