Sony adds four new models to Video Journalist Backpack series

Sony has added four new models to its Video Journalist Backpack series of all-in-one portable field production kits. The new backpacks offer professionals a choice of Sony's XDCAM HD 4:2:2 camcorder technology (models PMW-100 or PMW-200), bringing new workflow options to mobile production applications.

The PMW-100, which is included in both the new VJBK-1TP100 and VJBK-1TVVP100 backpacks, increases performance with high-resolution 50Mb/s MPEG HD422 codec. It has the ability to record MXF files on UDF-formatted cards or on SxS memory cards that are compatible with the XDCAM EX format.

The PMW-200 camcorder, included in the VJBK-1TP200 and VJBK-1TVVP200 kits, is the successor to Sony's PMW-EX1/R camcorder. It supports a 50Mb/s MPEG HD422 codec and MXF recording, and uses three 1/2in Full HD EXMOR CMOS sensors (1920 x 1280).

Like the original Video Journalist Backpacks, all four of the new kits contain a diverse set of support accessories to provide users with the tools they need for recording and producing professional audio and video. Components include Sony's UWP-V1 full wireless microphone system, with an F112 handheld mic and MDR7510 professional headphones; the latest Xperia tablet PC for telemprompting or clip playback; and Sony Creative Software's Vegas Pro Software for editing.