Snelson Elected SBE President

Joe Snelson



INDIANAPOLIS, IND.—The membership of the SBE has held elections to fill vacancies in its officer positions and on its board of directors.



Joseph Snelson, CPBE, 8-VSB, was chosen as SBE’s next president. Snelson, who is vice president of engineering at Meredith Corp., currently serves as the SBE vice president and chairs the SBE Frequency Coordination Committee. He also serves on the society’s certification and government relations committees. He resides in Las Vegas.



Jerry Massey, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNT of Greenville, S.C., has been chosen as vice president. Massey is corporate regional engineer and director of engineering for Entercom Communications. He currently is the SBE national treasurer and is chairman of Chapter 86 (Greenville, Spartanburg, Ashville).



Elected to a third one-year term as secretary is Jim Leifer, CPBE, of Boynton Beach, Fla. Leifer is director of engineering and IT for Clear Channel South Florida and is a member of Chapter 53, South Florida. He also chairs the By-laws Committee.



Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO of Roseland, N.J., has been elected treasurer. Cummis is a broadcast consultant and owner of AC Video. She is a member of the SBE Board of Directors and chairs the publications committee.



Elected to two-year terms as directors on the board are:

•Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB; director of engineering/operations, Cox Media Group-Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

•Kirk Harnack, CBRE; vice president and executive director, Telos Systems, Nashville, Tenn.

•Mark Heller, CPBE, CTO, President, general manager and chief engineer, WGBW/WLWB Radio, Two Rivers, Wis.

•Ched Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNT; broadcasting consultant, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

•Tom Ray, CPBE, AMD, DRB; president, Tom Ray Broadcast Consulting, New Windsor, N.Y.

•Dennis Wallace, CBTE; managing partner, Meintel, Sgrignoli and Wallace, Waldorf, Md.



The national board of directors is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its members. Those just elected will join five other directors who have one year remaining in their terms: Tim Anderson, CPBE, DRB, CBNE; John Heimerl, CPBE; Gary Kline, CBT, CBNT; Scott Mason, CPBE, CBNT and Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE. An additional director will be appointed by Snelson to fill the seat vacated by newly Cummis. Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE, will serve on the board as immediate past president.



The induction will be conducted on Oct. 30 during the SBE Annual Membership Meeting and will be streamed live from 4 to 5 p.m. (EST).