Snell Taps Rouse as Market Development Manager



Snell has announced the appointment of Norman Rouse as the company’s new market development manager. In this post he will be responsible for increasing Snell’s visibility in the global broadcasting and media marketplaces.



“Norman is an ideal choice to serve as Snell's chief evangelist,” said Simon Derry, Snell’s CEO. “He brings 25 years of experience working with some of the top brands in the industry, including Sony and Quantel, which has given him wide-ranging and substantial knowledge. Norman also has a keen understanding of how broadcasters utilize technology to solve real-world challenges in response to their ever-changing marketplace.”



Rouse served as Sony Professional’s senior solutions business manager before coming to Snell. He also worked in product management and marketing positions with Sony, and was Quantel’s group marketing manager.



“It's a pleasure to be joining one of the most respected names in the broadcast and media sector,” said Rouse. “Snell has a tremendous portfolio of technology innovation and product excellence. I'm looking forward to helping raise the company's visibility in our traditional markets such as live production, playout, post and central operations, as well as some exciting new sectors that we're expanding into in the year ahead.”



