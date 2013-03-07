Snell Promotes Paul Martin to President of Snell North America

READING, U.K. —Paul Martin will take assume the position of president of Snell North America, replacing Jonathan Goldstein, who resigned earlier in 2013. Martin is taking on the leadership of sales, marketing and service functions for the market.



He will also continue acting as the global managing director for the TV Everywhere division, supervising product development, sales, delivery and support for playout automation, channel-in-a box, media asset management and second-screen solutions. Martin is also a member of the company’s management board. Prior to these roles, he was in charge of Snell’s manufacturing, supply chain, service operations and customer satisfaction agenda.



“At Snell, we see how the pressures of TV Everywhere and the ongoing evolution of consumer electronics are driving transformation of the broadcast business, and we understand the economic and technical impact of this shift on our customers,” said Martin. “As our customers respond to these challenges and embrace new technologies and workflows models, we work right alongside them, ensuring they have the right media management and playout solutions that maximize revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies.”



Before working for Snell, Martin served manufacturing and business transformation roles in FTSE 100 high-tech manufacturing and telecommunications organizations. Martin worked at British Telecom in customer experience, and he also served in various manufacturing, logistics, and program management roles at Motorola Semiconductor in the United States.



