SMPTE Extends Fall Conference Call for Papers



Joel Welch, director of professional development for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced that the call for papers to be presented at the organization’s annual technical conference has now been extended until June 22, 2011.



Abstracts will be accepted until 23:59 p.m. EDT. Authors will be notified regarding the status of their submissions on or before June 30.



Abstracts should be limited to a single page and not more than 150 words in length. The organization is seeking presentations in the areas of technical theory, research, applications, or practices of interest to the motion imaging community. Topics under consideration include, but are not necessarily limited to, MXF implementation, file-based workflows, content management/storage/archiving/retrieval, broadband content delivery, digital audio, mobile video, digital cinema production and exhibition, electronic display technologies, color management, consumer technologies, and historical topics in connection with filmmaking, animation and television.



Papers will be presented at the 2011 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, which will be held Oct. 25-27 at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.



Complete information is available at the SMPTE website.



