SMPTE Executive Director David Grindle to Step Down

SMPTE has announced that David Grindle will conclude his term as SMPTE’s executive director on Oct. 18, 2024. Grindle held this post for the past two years, leading the Society through a period of significant change and growth, the group said.

In April of 2022, SMPTE announced that David Grindle will serve as the Society's next executive director, succeeding Barbara Lange, who had led the group for 12 years and announced that she was stepping down as executive director in the fall of 2021.

Grindle formally joined SMPTE in July of 2022 after concluding a 12-year tenure as executive director of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology, an association dedicated to performing arts and entertainment professionals.

“During his time with SMPTE, David has made valuable contributions to expanding the Society’s global membership, launching new educational initiatives, and improving member services,” said Renard T. Jenkins, president, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers in a letter to SMPTE members. “Under his leadership, we’ve introduced flexible membership options, enhanced operational efficiency, and developed new resources to support professionals across the media, technology, and entertainment sectors. David’s efforts have helped to position SMPTE on a positive trajectory, and we are grateful for his dedication to our mission. While we will miss his presence (and his colorful bow ties!), the SMPTE Executive Committee and Board of Governors, along with SMPTE staff, are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued forward momentum for the Society.”

SMPTE and Grindle will be at IBC 2024 on stand 8.F55f (in the Owners Pavilion).