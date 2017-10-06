SMPTE Elects 2018-2019 Officers and Governors

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The tallies are in and the new batch of officers and governors for SMPTE’s 2018-2019 term have been revealed.

Three officer positions were voted on. Peter Wharton, vice president of technology at BroadStream Solutions and current SMPTE secretary/treasurer, was elected to become the new Membership vice president. Bruce Devlin, founder and CEO of Mr. MXF Ltd, will now serve as the Standards vice president; he currently serves as the governor for the U.K. Region. Hans Hoffman, senior manager of media production technology for the EBU, was named the new Finance vice president; he had previously served as SMPTE’s Standards vice president and is currently an education director.

Nine governors were elected this time around. Paul Briscoe, principal consultant at Televisionary Consulting, was re-elected as governor of the Canada region. Also re-elected was Siegfried Fössel, head of the moving picture technologies department at Fraunhofer IIS, to represent the EMEA, Central and South America region.

Among the newly elected governors are Rick Ackermans, principal engineer at MVA Broadcasting Consulting, as the Southern Region governor; Sara J. Kudrle, Imagine Communications, will serve as New York Region governor; Grass Valley’s Ward Hansford will take over as Asia-Pacific Region governor; Renard T. Jenkins, vice president of media, production and distribution operations at PBS, was voted Eastern Region governor; Paul Chapman, senior vice president of technology at FotoKem, will serve as Hollywood Region governor; Ben Waggoner, principal video specialist at Amazon.com, is the new Western Region governor; and Mark Harrison, managing director of the Digital Production Partnership, will take over for Bruce Devlin as the U.K. Region governor.

SMPTE Board of Governor officers not up for re-election this year and maintaining their positions are Matthew Goldman as president; Robert P. Seidel as past president; Patrick Griffis as executive vice president; and Richard Welsh as education vice president.

Governors who will stay on through their 2017-2018 terms include François Abbe (EMEA, Central and South America Region); Brian Claypool (Central Region); Christopher Fener (Hollywood Region); George Hoover (Eastern Region); Michael Koetter (Southern Region); Gary Mandle (Western Region); Andrew G. Setos (Hollywood Region); Douglas I. Sheer (New York Region); and Masayuki Sugawara (Asia-Pacific Region).

The 2018-2019 terms will officially begin in January 2018.