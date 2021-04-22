Sling TV Teams With DraftKings for Basketball Betting Channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has debuted its first sports betting information channel in partnership with DraftKings, the DraftKings Basketball channel. The new channel is now available for Sling TV subscribers and Sling Free users.

In March, Dish Network, which is the parent company of Sling TV, announced a strategic agreement with DraftKings to integrate sportsbook and daily fantasy sports experiences with its brands, including Sling TV.

On the DraftKings Basketball channel, viewers will be able to see real-time game scores and betting odds.

Sling TV is also planning to launch DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey channels in the coming weeks.