Singapore’s Mediacorp Taps Lawo for IP Solutions

SINGAPORE—Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media conglomerate, has selected Lawo’s advanced IP broadcast technology for its alternative broadcast center (BBTC) as part of its move towards IP-based infrastructure.

Mediacorp, which operates a range of television channels, radio stations, and digital platforms, is using BBTC as a testbed for full IP redundancy as part of an upgrade of its main campus at One North. This project was largely carried out by systems integrator BCI.

Lawo’s solution links four studios to the master control room (MCR). The MCR is powered by two fully redundant Lawo Power Core units, providing expansive routing and DSP capabilities. Each Power Core is connected via fiber to AIOX (Audio I/O Extender) units, ensuring secure, high-capacity audio I/O across the network. The redundant media network ensures continuous operations with automatic failover protection, delivering a crucial benefit for broadcasters looking to eliminate downtime in mission-critical environments, Lawo said.

In the studio setup, each of the four studios is equipped with a 12-fader diamond broadcast console. The modular diamond console, designed for scalability and ease of use, leverages the DSP power of its Power Core unit, offering sophisticated audio routing and processing capabilities. The seamless IP connectivity between the studios and the MCR ensures that Mediacorp’s operators benefit from a streamlined, networked workflow that enhances efficiency and flexibility.

In addition, VisTool, Lawo’s virtual radio studio control environment, gives engineers full visibility and control over the entire system from a single interface. Its intuitive design allows for real-time monitoring and management of the Power Core units, helping broadcasters easily control routing, DSP, and other crucial functions in complex multistudio environments.

The AIOX extenders bring additional benefits by significantly reducing the footprint and power consumption of the installation. Each 1RU AIOX unit provides up to 64 channels of audio I/O, offering a high-density solution that can consolidate large amounts of I/O into a compact space. This delivers a significant benefit for broadcasters aiming to optimize both cost and space in equipment rooms.

BCI, the systems integrator for this project, played a vital role in overseeing the implementation and configuration of the new system. BCI has been instrumental in bringing state-of-the-art broadcast technology to the region and has a proven track record of successfully delivering complex broadcast projects, Lawo said.

The fully redundant media network guarantees operational reliability, the companies said, while Lawo’s scalable, modular products ensure that the BBTC is well-prepared for future expansion. This installation supports Mediacorp’s current operational requirements and serves as a steppingstone for future deployments at their main campus.

For more information on the technology used in this project, visit www.lawo.com.