Lawo Unveils Diamond IP-Native Broadcast Console

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo today launched its new diamond broadcast console for radio and TV applications, an IP-native mixing system based on the open AES67/RAVENNA audio-over-IP networking standards.

The mixing system, introduced during a special live streamed event from the company’s headquarters, also complies with SMPTE ST2110-30/-31 and ST2022-7. Powered by the Lawo Power Core Engine, diamond provides expandable I/O accommodating AES67, MADI, analog, AES3 as well as Dante audio sources and destination, Lawo said.

Available in configurations from two to 60 physical faders, diamond is a modular mixing solution that can be used in desktop and flush-mounted builds. Fader-adjacent color displays give extended source information, and two fader layers allow operators to switch instantly between multiple tasks, it said.

Silent, motorized faders and precise encoders –like those used in Lawo’s mc² audio production consoles— permit integration with program automation and playout systems. They are well-suited for multiple-layer operations involving voice tracking, remote production or DAW control. Programmable, color-coded LED button and encoder lighting highlights common control functions, it said.

Optional Virtual Extension modules feature HD color TFT displays for extended information and touch control. Ember+ and HTML5 integration enables control of third-party hardware and software, Lawo said.

Based on a holistic concept, diamond is a completely modular production system that enables broadcasters to build exactly the console they envision, tailored to the specific requirements of users and workflows, it said.

The console employs smart algorithms that speed up production workflows. Assistive mixing technologies are available. The AutoMix function automatically maintains the balance of multi-mic productions, and AutoMix Grouping allows this intelligent automatic mixing to be applied to multiple independent source groups. AutoGain, an automatic gain setting function, optimizes guest and host mic levels with a single button press, the company said.

The diamond display apps take maximum advantage of IP studio networking, giving users the ability to operate their consoles remotely with complete access to every function from a PC with a LAN or WAN connection.

A recording of the live introduction event is available by registering online .