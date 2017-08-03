Trending

Sinclair’s Ripley: Fewer Local TV News Teams Would Strengthen Output

BALTIMORE—During Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q2 2017 earning call, CEO Chris Ripley made the case that consolidating news operations in a market would lead to “significant savings.” “Right now there are three to five local players, and to us that doesn’t make sense,” Ripley said.

To read the full story, visit TVT’s sister publication B&C.