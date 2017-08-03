Sinclair’s Ripley: Fewer Local TV News Teams Would Strengthen Output
BALTIMORE—During Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q2 2017 earning call, CEO Chris Ripley made the case that consolidating news operations in a market would lead to “significant savings.” “Right now there are three to five local players, and to us that doesn’t make sense,” Ripley said.
